Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Eolus Vind AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOLU B   SE0007075056

EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)

(EOLU B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-11-09 am EST
142.50 SEK   +1.10%
02:31aInvitation to presentation of Eolus Interim Report for the third quarter 2022 on 17 November
GL
02:30aInvitation to presentation of Eolus Interim Report for the third quarter 2022 on 17 November
AQ
10/19Eolus Vind : has acquired 8 MW solar projects in Poland
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invitation to presentation of Eolus Interim Report for the third quarter 2022 on 17 November

11/10/2022 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eolus Vind AB’s Interim Report for Q3 2022 will be published on Thursday 17 November at 8:30 a.m. (CET). At 10:00 a.m. the same day a webcast with teleconference will be held, where the report is presented by CEO Per Witalisson and CFO Catharina Persson.

In connection with the presentation, it will be possible to ask questions through the teleconference or in written form through the webcast. The presentation will be held in English.

Conference call:
From Sweden: +46 8 566 426 92
From United Kingdom: +44 3333 009 032
From the United States: +1 646 722 4904

Link to webcast:
https://ir.financialhearings.com/eolus-q3-2022

For further information, please contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 (0)70 265 16 15
Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46 (0)761 16 71 99


About Eolus
Eolus is one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordics and we are active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of renewable projects. We offer attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland and the United States. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for 1,580 MW of asset management services of which 912 MW are in operation.

Eolus’ Class B share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information, please visit www.eolusvind.com.

Attachment


All news about EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)
02:31aInvitation to presentation of Eolus Interim Report for the third quarter 2022 on 17 Nov..
GL
02:30aInvitation to presentation of Eolus Interim Report for the third quarter 2022 on 17 Nov..
AQ
10/19Eolus Vind : has acquired 8 MW solar projects in Poland
PU
10/17Eolus appoints Head of Baltics
GL
10/17Eolus appoints Head of Baltics
AQ
10/17Eolus Appoints Inga Abolina as Head of Baltics
CI
10/14Eolus to sell solar and battery storage project in Arizona
AQ
10/14Eolus to Sell Solar and Battery Storage Project in Arizona
CI
10/14Eolus to sell solar and battery storage project in Arizona
GL
09/20Eolus Vind : Two offshore wind farms are planned in Finland
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 296 M 304 M 304 M
Net income 2022 84,0 M 7,75 M 7,75 M
Net cash 2022 611 M 56,4 M 56,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,2x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 3 549 M 328 M 328 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Eolus Vind AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 142,50 SEK
Average target price 146,25 SEK
Spread / Average Target 2,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per Ingemar Witalisson Chief Executive Officer
Catharina Persson Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Göran Arras Stennert Chairman
Jacob Nilsson Manager-Information Technology & GIS Researcher
Magnus Axelsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)13.95%328
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-34.85%4 567
XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.24.65%3 279
FUJIAN YONGFU POWER ENGINEERING CO.,LTD.-18.03%1 162
WEST HOLDINGS CORPORATION-27.57%1 160
SUWEN ELECTRIC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-25.33%1 073