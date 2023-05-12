Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting in Eolus Vind AB on May 12, 2023

Hässleholm, Sweden, May 12, 2023



Eolus Vind AB’s Annual General Meeting 2023 (“AGM”) was held today, Friday, May 12.

The AGM adopted the presented income statements and balance sheets as well as the submitted remuneration report and granted discharge of liability to Board members and the CEO. In addition, the following principal resolutions were passed.

In accordance with the Board of Directors’ proposal, the AGM resolved to declare a dividend of SEK 1.50 per share for the financial year 2022, and the record date for the payment of dividends was set to Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Hans Johansson, Jan Johansson, Hans Linnarson, Bodil Rosvall Jönsson and Hans-Göran Stennert were re-elected and Marie Grönborg was elected as members of the Board of Directors. Hans-Göran Stennert was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. The accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as the Company’s auditor, with authorized public accountant Vicky Johansson as auditor in charge.

It was decided that fees to the Board of Directors shall amount to SEK 450,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 225,000 each to other Board members who are not employed by the Company, to SEK 60,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and SEK 30,000 to other members who are not employed by the Company, and to SEK 15,000 to members of the Remuneration Committee who are not employed by the Company. It was decided that auditor fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

The AGM also resolved on the implementation of a long-term share savings program entailing that employees in Sweden within Eolus can choose to use an amount corresponding to a maximum of one month’s salary of their potential variable cash remuneration relating to the financial year 2023 to acquire shares in Eolus. Provided that the participant still holds all of the acquired shares and is still employed within the Eolus group three years after the acquisition of the shares, Eolus will remunerate the participant with an amount corresponding to the cost for acquiring the number of Eolus shares corresponding to half of the number of acquired shares..

For further information, please contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 (0)702 65 16 15

Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46 (0)761 16 71 99





ABOUT EOLUS

Eolus is one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordics and we are active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of renewable projects. We offer attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland and the United States. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 738 wind turbines with a capacity of 1,814 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for 1,150 MW of asset management services of which 825 MW are in operation.

Eolus’ Class B share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information, please visit www.eolusvind.com.





