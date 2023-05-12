Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Eolus Vind AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOLU B   SE0007075056

EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)

(EOLU B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:02:47 2023-05-12 am EDT
82.30 SEK   -0.36%
10:41aResolutions at the Annual General Meeting in Eolus Vind AB on May 12, 2023
GL
10:40aResolutions at the Annual General Meeting in Eolus Vind AB on May 12, 2023
AQ
05/11Eolus Vind AB Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting in Eolus Vind AB on May 12, 2023

05/12/2023 | 10:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hässleholm, Sweden, May 12, 2023

Eolus Vind AB’s Annual General Meeting 2023 (“AGM”) was held today, Friday, May 12.

The AGM adopted the presented income statements and balance sheets as well as the submitted remuneration report and granted discharge of liability to Board members and the CEO. In addition, the following principal resolutions were passed.

In accordance with the Board of Directors’ proposal, the AGM resolved to declare a dividend of SEK 1.50 per share for the financial year 2022, and the record date for the payment of dividends was set to Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Hans Johansson, Jan Johansson, Hans Linnarson, Bodil Rosvall Jönsson and Hans-Göran Stennert were re-elected and Marie Grönborg was elected as members of the Board of Directors. Hans-Göran Stennert was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. The accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as the Company’s auditor, with authorized public accountant Vicky Johansson as auditor in charge.

It was decided that fees to the Board of Directors shall amount to SEK 450,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 225,000 each to other Board members who are not employed by the Company, to SEK 60,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and SEK 30,000 to other members who are not employed by the Company, and to SEK 15,000 to members of the Remuneration Committee who are not employed by the Company. It was decided that auditor fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

The AGM also resolved on the implementation of a long-term share savings program entailing that employees in Sweden within Eolus can choose to use an amount corresponding to a maximum of one month’s salary of their potential variable cash remuneration relating to the financial year 2023 to acquire shares in Eolus. Provided that the participant still holds all of the acquired shares and is still employed within the Eolus group three years after the acquisition of the shares, Eolus will remunerate the participant with an amount corresponding to the cost for acquiring the number of Eolus shares corresponding to half of the number of acquired shares..

For further information, please contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 (0)702 65 16 15
Karin Wittsell Heydl, Head of Communications & Sustainability, +46 (0)761 16 71 99


ABOUT EOLUS
Eolus is one of the leading developers of renewable energy in the Nordics and we are active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of renewable projects. We offer attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland and the United States. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 738 wind turbines with a capacity of 1,814 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for 1,150 MW of asset management services of which 825 MW are in operation.

Eolus’ Class B share is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information, please visit www.eolusvind.com.


Attachment


All news about EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)
10:41aResolutions at the Annual General Meeting in Eolus Vind AB on May 12, 2023
GL
10:40aResolutions at the Annual General Meeting in Eolus Vind AB on May 12, 2023
AQ
05/11Eolus Vind AB Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2023
GL
05/11Eolus Vind AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/11Eolus Vind Teams Up with Finnish Landowner for Five Wind Power Projects
MT
05/10Eolus to develop +600 MW wind power in Finland
GL
05/09Eolus Vind : Kävlinge residents oppose municipality's plans to stop wind power in Öresund
PU
05/04Invitation to presentation of Eolus Interim Report for the first quarter 2023 on 11 May
GL
05/04Invitation to presentation of Eolus Interim Report for the first quarter 2023 on 11 May
AQ
04/25Eolus Vind to Sell Minority Stake in Swedish Wind Farm to Gothenburg Port Authority
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 038 M 100 M 100 M
Net income 2023 146 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net cash 2023 414 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 2,91%
Capitalization 2 057 M 199 M 199 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
EV / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Eolus Vind AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 82,60 SEK
Average target price 128,75 SEK
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per Ingemar Witalisson Chief Executive Officer
Catharina Persson Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Göran Arras Stennert Independent Chairman
Karin Wittsell Heydl Head-Communications, Sustainability & IT
Magnus Axelsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)-21.78%199
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED25.27%6 065
XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.26.73%3 340
SUWEN ELECTRIC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.12.94%1 374
WEST HOLDINGS CORPORATION-30.41%924
CADELER A/S17.19%835
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer