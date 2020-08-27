Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Eolus Vind AB (publ)    EOLU B   SE0007075056

EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)

(EOLU B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in Eolus Vind AB (publ) on August 27, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 06:00am EDT

Hässleholm, Sweden, August 27, 2020.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting in Eolus Vind AB (publ) today, on August 27, 2020, it was resolved on amendments of the Articles of Association, including change of the company’s financial year and insertion of a conversion provision, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors.

Among other things, the resolution entailed that the company’s financial year is changed to run from 1 January to 31 December. In connection therewith, it was resolved that the current financial year is extended to cover a period of 16 months, that is, until 31 December 2020.

Further, the resolution entailed that a conversion provision was included in the Articles of Association, entailing that shareholders of Class A shares may request conversion to Class B shares during the months of January and July each year.

Furthermore, the resolution entailed that the company, in addition to Hässleholm, shall be able to hold its general meetings in Malmö, Gothenburg and Stockholm, and that some editorial changes of the Articles of Association were made in order to adapt the Articles of Association to implemented and expected amendments of statutory laws.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15
Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

About Eolus:
Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 615 wind turbines with a capacity of over 1 200 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 300 MW of asset management services of which some 745 MW is in operation.

Eolus Vind AB has about 26 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)
06:00aResolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in Eolus Vind AB (publ) on A..
GL
07/21Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Eolus Vind AB (publ)
GL
07/16Election Committee for Eolus Vind AB appointed
GL
07/10Eolus acquires seven wind power projects in early development
GL
07/08Eolus Vind AB interim report March 1 2020 – May 31 2020
GL
07/07Eolus and SCA starting a new cooperation regarding development of wind power ..
GL
07/03EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL) : quaterly earnings release
04/23Eolus Vind AB interim report December 1 2019 – February 29 2020
GL
03/24Nordex to deliver wind turbines to Øyfjellet
GL
01/25Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting in Eolus Vind AB on January 25th, 2..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 352 M 155 M 155 M
Net income 2020 208 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net cash 2020 507 M 58,2 M 58,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
Yield 2020 1,12%
Capitalization 4 005 M 458 M 460 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Eolus Vind AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 160,80 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Per Ingemar Witalisson Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Göran Arras Stennert Chairman
Marcus Landelin Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Catharina Persson Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Nilsson Manager-Information Technology & GIS Researcher
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)46.72%458
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.1.85%59 808
TENAGA NASIONAL-17.04%15 055
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.3.75%15 006
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED4.00%8 787
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.3.05%6 489
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group