Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in Eolus Vind AB (publ) on August 27, 2020

Hässleholm, Sweden, August 27, 2020.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting in Eolus Vind AB (publ) today, on August 27, 2020, it was resolved on amendments of the Articles of Association, including change of the company’s financial year and insertion of a conversion provision, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors.

Among other things, the resolution entailed that the company’s financial year is changed to run from 1 January to 31 December. In connection therewith, it was resolved that the current financial year is extended to cover a period of 16 months, that is, until 31 December 2020.

Further, the resolution entailed that a conversion provision was included in the Articles of Association, entailing that shareholders of Class A shares may request conversion to Class B shares during the months of January and July each year.

Furthermore, the resolution entailed that the company, in addition to Hässleholm, shall be able to hold its general meetings in Malmö, Gothenburg and Stockholm, and that some editorial changes of the Articles of Association were made in order to adapt the Articles of Association to implemented and expected amendments of statutory laws.

