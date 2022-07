Eon NRG : Results of General Meeting

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

GENERAL MEETING

Wednesday, 13 July, 2022

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Resolution Voted on at the meeting Proxy Votes (as at proxy close) Total votes cast in the poll (where applicable)

only Strike Discretionary

No Short Description Y/N/NA For Against (open votes) Abstain For Against Abstain ** Result

11A APPROVAL OF ISSUE OF SECURITIES TO NA 100,113,861 5,067,302 33,562,808 7,760,000 154,617,309 5,067,302 7,760,000 Carried

RELATED PARTY ON CONVERSION OF 72.16% 3.65% 24.19% 96.83% 3.17%

CONVERTIBLE NOTES - MR JOHN HANNAFORD

11B APPROVAL OF ISSUE OF SECURITIES TO NA 99,043,861 5,067,302 34,632,808 7,760,000 154,617,309 5,067,302 7,760,000 Carried

RELATED PARTY ON CONVERSION OF 71.39% 3.65% 24.96% 96.83% 3.17%

CONVERTIBLE NOTES - MR DAVID IZZARD

12 APPROVAL TO ISSUE CONVERTIBLE NOTE NA 104,885,529 7,895,634 33,562,808 160,000 159,388,977 7,895,634 160,000 Carried

SHARES AND OPTIONS TO UNRELATED PARTIES 71.67% 5.40% 22.93% 95.28% 4.72%

ON CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTE

13 APPROVAL TO ISSUE CONSIDERATION SHARES NA 103,652,196 1,528,967 33,562,808 7,760,000 158,155,644 1,528,967 7,760,000 Carried

AND OPTIONS TO BEAU RESOURCES PTY LTD 74.71% 1.10% 24.19% 99.04% 0.96%

(OR ITS NOMINEE/S)

14 APPROVAL TO ISSUE CONSIDERATION SHARES NA 104,885,529 295,634 33,562,808 7,760,000 159,388,977 295,634 7,760,000 Carried

use TO NUCLEAR ENERGY PTY LTD (OR ITS 75.60% 0.21% 24.19% 99.81% 0.19%

NOMINEE/S)

15 APPROVAL TO ISSUE CONSIDERATION SHARES NA 104,885,529 295,634 33,562,808 7,760,000 159,388,977 295,634 7,760,000 Carried

TO JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED (OR ITS 75.60% 0.21% 24.19% 99.81% 0.19%

NOMINEE/S)

16 APPROVAL TO ISSUE CONSIDERATION SHARES NA 104,885,529 295,634 33,562,808 7,760,000 159,388,977 295,634 7,760,000 Carried

AND OPTIONS TO RELATED PARTY, ARABELLA 75.60% 0.21% 24.19% 99.81% 0.19%

RESOURCES PTY LTD (OR ITS NOMINEE/S)

17 APPROVAL TO ISSUE CONSIDERATION SHARES NA 104,885,529 295,634 33,562,808 7,760,000 159,388,977 295,634 7,760,000 Carried

TO MONOMATAPA COAL PTY LTD 75.60% 0.21% 24.19% 99.81% 0.19%

SHAREHOLDERS (OR THEIR NOMINEE/S)

18 APPROVAL TO ISSUE MONOMATAPA NA 103,815,529 7,895,634 34,632,808 160,000 159,388,977 7,895,634 160,000 Carried

CONSIDERATION SHARES TO RELATED PARTY 70.94% 5.40% 23.67% 95.28% 4.72%

19 APPROVAL TO ISSUE SHARES AND OPTIONS NA 112,500,163 281,000 33,562,808 160,000 167,003,611 281,000 160,000 Carried

PURSUANT TO PUBLIC OFFER 76.87% 0.19% 22.93% 99.83% 0.17%

20 APPROVAL FOR RELATED PARTY PARTICIPATION NA 100,113,861 12,667,302 33,562,808 160,000 154,617,309 12,667,302 160,000 Carried

IN THE PUBLIC OFFER MR JOHN HANNAFORD 68.41% 8.66% 22.93% 92.43% 7.57%