E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 13, 2024

Address: http://www.eon.com/geschaeftsbericht



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 13, 2024

Address: http://www.eon.com/annualreport



