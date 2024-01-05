EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: E.ON SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: http://www.eon.com/halbjahresfinanzbericht-q2-2024
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: http://www.eon.com/halfyearfinancialreport-q2-2024
05.01.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|E.ON SE
|Brüsseler Platz 1
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.eon.com
