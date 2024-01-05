EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: E.ON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: http://www.eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q1-2024

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: http://www.eon.com/quarterlystatement-q1-2024

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: http://www.eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q3-2024

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: http://www.eon.com/quarterlystatement-q3-2024

