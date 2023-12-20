ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (Bafa) has registered a decline in interest in several energy-saving programs in the year that has almost come to an end. For example, 120,000 applications for energy advice were received from private individuals after 134,000 in the previous year. The funds approved fell from 179 million to around 150 million euros in the course of the year.

In the case of the federal requirement for efficient buildings (BEG) - which refers to individual measures such as new windows, roof insulation or even heat pumps or other alternative heating sources - the annual number of applications fell from more than 740,000 in the exceptional year 2022 to around 280,000 this year, as the federal authority reported on Wednesday based on preliminary figures. Up to and including October, only 76,471 heat pumps had been applied for - just under a quarter of the 315,835 units in the same period in 2022.

In the summer of 2022, the gas crisis and changes in demand guidelines led to a run on the demand money, which only flows after the respective projects have been completed. As a result, the amount approved in 2023 remained almost unchanged at 9.8 billion euros due to the delay, after 10 billion euros had been approved in the previous year. While the demand for energy advice has been suspended due to the budget crisis, the BEG demand for individual measures continues.

The program for energy and resource efficiency in industry and commerce (EEW) has also been suspended. With around 13,000 new applications, there was also slightly less interest here than in the previous year with around 16,000. However, the sums for approved projects (more than one billion euros after 475 million in 2022) as well as for payments (around 335 million euros after 170 million in the previous year) increased significantly./ceb/DP/mis