E.ON: 2023 net income exceeds expectations

E.ON reports adjusted net income of E3.1 billion in 2023, up 340 ME compared with 2022, and ahead of forecasts of between E2.7 and E2.9 billion.



The Group's adjusted EBITDA came in at 9.4 B€ (up 1.3 B€ on 2022), compared with forecasts of between 8.6 and 8.8 B€.



One-off effects made a significant contribution to this earnings performance, as did operational improvements and the acceleration of investments", says the Group.



E.ON intends to stimulate future growth by further expanding its medium-term investment plan by around 30% compared to its previous five-year plan.



Thus, from 2024 to 2028, the Group plans to invest 42 billion euros in the energy transition in Europe, 70% of which in Germany.



CFO Marc Spieker describes the outlook for the coming years as "very promising".

Given Europe's energy and climate objectives, we expect our business in sustainable solutions for customers and energy infrastructures to generate significant earnings growth in the medium term," he adds.



For 2024, E.ON is targeting adjusted EBITDA of between €8.8 and €9 billion and adjusted net income of €2.8 to €3 billion, or EPS of €1.07 to €1.15.



E.ON says it is aiming for adjusted EBITDA of over €11 billion by 2028.



