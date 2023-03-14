By Giulia Petroni

E.ON SE said Tuesday that Karl-Ludwig Kley has decided not to stand for re-election as chairman of the supervisory board and will be succeeded by Erich Clementi.

The German energy company said the appointment of Mr. Clementi, who has been a member of the supervisory board since 2016, is subject to his re-election at the annual general meeting and his subsequent election by the newly formed board.

E.ON also said the supervisory board will have 16 members in future instead of 20.

