E.ON: invests in battery storage in the UK
Two large-scale storage facilities - each with a capacity of 230 megawatt-hours and an output of 115 megawatts - will be built on the site of a former coal-fired power station in Uskmouth, South Wales.
Under the agreement announced today, E.ON is acquiring one of the two storage units currently under construction - and thus 50% of the project's future storage capacity.
This is the first battery storage system of this size to be acquired by E.ON.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction