E.ON: invests in battery storage in the UK

March 19, 2024 at 05:12 am EDT

E.ON announces that it has teamed up with investment firm Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners to jointly invest in the construction of a large-scale battery storage project in the UK.



Two large-scale storage facilities - each with a capacity of 230 megawatt-hours and an output of 115 megawatts - will be built on the site of a former coal-fired power station in Uskmouth, South Wales.



Under the agreement announced today, E.ON is acquiring one of the two storage units currently under construction - and thus 50% of the project's future storage capacity.



This is the first battery storage system of this size to be acquired by E.ON.



