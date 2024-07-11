E.ON to expand charging stations with MAN Truck

E.ON has announced a partnership with MAN Truck & Bus to expand the charging infrastructure for electric commercial vehicles in Germany and Europe.



The partners aim to create 400 public charging stations for electric trucks across the continent, at 170 sites.



These sites will be integrated into MAN's existing service network and accessible to all manufacturers.



In Germany, 125 sites are planned, forming the country's largest truck charging network to date. Other sites will be set up in several European countries.



This initiative aims to support the reduction of emissions from heavy-duty vehicles and facilitate the transition to sustainable electric mobility.



