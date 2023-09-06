Stock EOAN EON SE
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

EON SE

Equities

EOAN

DE000ENAG999

Multiline Utilities

Market Closed - Xetra
Other stock markets
 11:41:03 2024-02-02 am EST 		After market 12:55:36 pm
12.2 EUR -2.83% Intraday chart for EON SE 12.21 +0.08%
06:02pm E.ON : EPS upgrade (2023: +9.6%, 2024: +2.2%) Alphavalue
02:33pm EON AG : Barclays gives a Buy rating ZD
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about EON SE

E.ON : EPS upgrade (2023: +9.6%, 2024: +2.2%) Alphavalue
EON AG : Barclays gives a Buy rating ZD
EON AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating ZD
DZ Bank raises fair value for Eon to 15 euros - 'buy' DP
EON AG : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating ZD
E.ON: earnings above target for 2023 CF
Eon with surprisingly strong annual profit - shares slightly under pressure DP
EON AG : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
EON AG : UBS remains its Buy rating ZD
EON AG : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
Eon with surprisingly strong annual profit - share price rises sharply DP
EON AG : Jefferies sticks Neutral ZD
E.ON posts $10 billion core profit on grid business, buffer release RE
E.ON's 2023 profit exceeds outlook RE
E.ON Earnings Beat Targets After 4Q Exceeded Expectations DJ
Eon exceeds expectations for 2023 - shares rise sharply DP
E.ON Makes Anchor Investment in EUR250 Million Energy Transition Fund MT
E.ON: a fund to digitize the energy transition CF
Eon: South German solar plants most productive in 2023 DP
Eon boss: 'We still lack an energy master plan' DP
E.ON boss slams Berlin for being too slow on energy transition RE
E.ON, Uniper Join Collaboration for Sustainable Energy System Development in Sweden MT
Texel Announces New Collaboration with E.ON and Uniper to Create Sustainable Energy System CI
EON AG : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
EON AG : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating ZD

Chart EON SE

Chart EON SE
More charts

Company Profile

E.ON SE is one of the leading producers and distributors of electricity and gas. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of electric energy (64.7%); - distribution of gas (33%); - other (6.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (46.9%), the United Kingdom (24.5%), the Netherlands (4.6%), Sweden (2.5%) and Europe (21.5%).
Sector
Multiline Utilities
Calendar
2024-03-13 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for EON SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
12.56 EUR
Average target price
13.49 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+7.46%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Multiline Utilities

1st Jan change Capi.
EON SE Stock EON SE
+0.41% 35 554 M $
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY Stock Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
-9.71% 96 430 M $
E.D.F. Stock E.D.F.
-.--% 51 547 M $
NATIONAL GRID PLC Stock National Grid plc
-1.65% 49 675 M $
ACWA POWER COMPANY Stock ACWA POWER Company
-5.29% 47 463 M $
SEMPRA Stock Sempra
-5.71% 45 532 M $
ENGIE Stock ENGIE
-7.94% 38 578 M $
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. Stock Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
-5.54% 29 415 M $
RWE AG Stock RWE AG
-18.41% 27 259 M $
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Stock Veolia Environnement
+5.11% 23 326 M $
Other Multiline Utilities
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock EON SE - Xetra
  4. News EON SE
  5. E.on: EPS upgrade (2023
+39.41% on our US portfolio vs. 25.67% on the S&P 500 net Total Return
Replicate our performance
fermer