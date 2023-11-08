EON SE
EOAN
DE000ENAG999
Multiline Utilities
Real-time Estimate
|11.23 EUR
|-1.16%
|-1.89%
|+19.83%
|03:22pm
|E.ON : Update following 9M23
|03:01pm
|EON AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
E.ON SE is one of the leading producers and distributors of electricity and gas. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of electric energy (64.7%); - distribution of gas (33%); - other (6.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (46.9%), the United Kingdom (24.5%), the Netherlands (4.6%), Sweden (2.5%) and Europe (21.5%).
Calendar
01:00am - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
11.36EUR
Average target price
12.66EUR
Spread / Average Target
+11.48%
EPS Revisions
