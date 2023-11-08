Stock EOAN EON SE
EON SE

EON SE

Equities

EOAN

DE000ENAG999

Multiline Utilities

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 09:29:52 2023-11-08 am EST
11.23 EUR -1.16% -1.89% +19.83%
03:22pm E.ON : Update following 9M23 Alphavalue
03:01pm EON AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Latest news about EON SE

E.ON : Update following 9M23 Alphavalue
EON AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating ZD
EON AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein ZD
Study: Germany only mediocre when it comes to restructuring the electricity market DP
EON AG : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating ZD
EON AG : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating ZD
EON AG : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs ZD
EON AG : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
EON AG : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC ZD
EON AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Stocks stutter, dollar firmer as spotlight turns to Fed chief RE
EON AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating ZD
Transcript : E.ON SE, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023 CI
E.ON : Great 9M23, guidance maintained but headwinds to come in Q4 Alphavalue
E.ON Raises Investment Target But Expects Price Reductions to Hit Earnings DJ
E.ON Reports Lower Q3 Attributable Net Income, Sales MT
12.2 minutes of power outage per consumer in Germany - grid agency satisfied DP
Eon: Rich electricity harvest in Bavarian solar plants DP
Forecast: Energy consumption in Germany to fall to record low in 2023 DP
Lindner: 'End dreams of phasing out coal-fired power in 2030' DP
Wind power companies sue authorities for inaction DP
EON AG : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
EON AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating ZD
EON AG : Barclays remains its Buy rating ZD
EON AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating ZD

Company Profile

E.ON SE is one of the leading producers and distributors of electricity and gas. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of electric energy (64.7%); - distribution of gas (33%); - other (6.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (46.9%), the United Kingdom (24.5%), the Netherlands (4.6%), Sweden (2.5%) and Europe (21.5%).
Sector
Multiline Utilities
Calendar
01:00am - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for EON SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
11.36EUR
Average target price
12.66EUR
Spread / Average Target
+11.48%
Sector Other Multiline Utilities

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
EON SE Stock EON SE
+19.99% 31 692 M $
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY Stock Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
-7.87% 96 720 M $
SEMPRA Stock Sempra
-7.60% 44 934 M $
NATIONAL GRID PLC Stock National Grid plc
-2.81% 44 908 M $
UNIPER SE Stock Uniper SE
+78.90% 42 266 M $
ACWA POWER COMPANY Stock ACWA POWER Company
+42.50% 42 233 M $
ENGIE Stock ENGIE
+12.89% 39 588 M $
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. Stock Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
+1.68% 31 045 M $
RWE AG Stock RWE AG
-13.27% 28 992 M $
AMEREN CORPORATION Stock Ameren Corporation
-12.28% 20 506 M $
Other Multiline Utilities
