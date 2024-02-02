E.ON SE is one of the leading producers and distributors of electricity and gas. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of electric energy (64.7%); - distribution of gas (33%); - other (6.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (46.9%), the United Kingdom (24.5%), the Netherlands (4.6%), Sweden (2.5%) and Europe (21.5%).

Sector Multiline Utilities