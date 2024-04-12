E.ON SE is one of the leading producers and distributors of electricity and gas. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of electric energy (61.7%); - distribution of gas (25.6%); - other (12.7%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (40%), the United Kingdom (35.4%), Sweden (2.3%), the Netherlands (1.5%), Europe (20.7%) and other (0.1%).

Sector Multiline Utilities