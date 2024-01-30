MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - According to calculations by the energy company Eon, solar plants in southern Germany were the most productive in Germany in 2023. An average rooftop solar system generated more electricity in Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Saarland than in other federal states, as Eon Energie announced in Munich on Tuesday.

Bavaria was in first place with an average of 8493 kilowatt hours of solar power generated, ahead of Baden-Württemberg (8235) and Saarland (8230). The lowest solar yield of an average system was in Hamburg with an average of 7347 kilowatt hours - ahead of North Rhine-Westphalia (7401) and Brandenburg (7662).

According to Eon, the average electricity consumption of a family of four is around 2500 kilowatt hours per year. This means that even in less sunny regions, a solar system produces far more electricity than is mathematically necessary for a household's own requirements.

The calculations were based on data from the German Weather Service on the duration of sunshine last year. The company's experts then converted these radiation values into electricity yield values using the EU-supported photovoltaic information system PVGIS.

The power generation of a solar installation is naturally related to the duration of sunshine. The southern parts of Bavaria in particular are relatively sunny compared to the rest of Germany. However, not all northern German regions performed poorly in 2023: Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania was in fourth place - well ahead of Rhineland-Palatinate in seventh place.