DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Eon CEO Leonhard Birnbaum expects that higher charges for energy will also be passed on to customers as higher prices in 2024. "These are politically induced surcharges that all suppliers will have to pass on to gas and electricity customers. Perhaps not immediately, but probably in the coming months," Birnbaum told the "Rheinische Post" (Tuesday) with regard to the increase in VAT for gas and the abolition of the reduced grid fees of the transmission system operators for electricity.

He also does not expect prices to fall back to the level before the crisis triggered by the Ukraine war in the medium term. Although electricity generation from wind and solar power costs comparatively little, hedging for windless dark days with storage or new gas-fired power plants nevertheless increases the overall cost of supply.

He also sees a risk in an escalation of the situation in the Middle East. "Then not only the oil price would go through the roof, but also the price of gas and electricity," Birnbaum told the newspaper. "Because the Persian Gulf is a central route not only for oil, but also for liquid gas."

The energy manager clearly rejected politicians who are calling for a revival of nuclear power. "This is no longer technically feasible, the issue is over," said Birnbaum. "In Germany, we've seen the last of nuclear power."

The German-Italian CEO of the Essen-based company criticized excessive bureaucracy. "One small example: Today we also have to submit application documents without barriers. Not only do we have to submit numerous folders in paper form to the authorities, we also have to provide the content in summarized form as a podcast." Such bureaucracy is "madness", said Birnbaum.