FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - A new buy recommendation for Eon shares by major bank HSBC only moderately drove the price of the electricity group on Thursday. On Tradegate, the papers were moderately up 0.2 percent at 11.04 euros. However, they held robustly in a weakening overall market: The German benchmark index Dax lost 0.4 percent in pre-market trading. Eon shares had recently hovered around the 11 euro mark./bek/stk