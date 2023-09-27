MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The German government on Wednesday awarded contracts for 8000 new fast-charging points to close the biggest holes in the charging network for e-cars. With government demand, ten companies are to build and operate fast charging columns at 900 specified locations by the end of 2026. Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) said in Munich on Wednesday that this German network complements the other offerings: "Simply fast charging without gaps on the charging map will thus become a reality."

According to the Federal Network Agency, there are currently close to 98,000 public charging points in Germany - but they are very unevenly distributed regionally. The head of the federally owned charging company NOW, Kurt-Christoph von Knobelsdorff, said, "With the Germany network, we are ensuring that charging infrastructure is also built in places where charging points would otherwise come too late due to a lack of economic viability."

The federal government wants to erase the white spots and is providing 1.8 billion euros for this purpose. With an eye on existing fast-charging stations and the expected increase in electric cars, the ministry specified 900 regional locations for the new charging stations. Applicants were evaluated on the basis of the most favorable bid price, the speed of installation and the user-friendliness of the facilities.

At least 200 kW per vehicle was required as charging capacity. Now the ministry awarded Allego, Baywa, Eon, Eviny, Fastned, Hochtief, Mer, Pfalzwerke, Total and Via the regional lots put out to tender. A second federal tender for fast-charging sites at 200 unmanaged highway rest areas is in the final stages, the ministry said. The Germany network will make it possible to "reach the nearest fast-charging point anywhere in Germany in just a few minutes."

Energy supplier Eon will be one of the major operators of the Deutschlandnetz, with around 1,200 fast-charging points at 140 sites in northwestern and southern Germany./rol/DP/men