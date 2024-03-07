KARLSRUHE (dpa-AFX) - Due to new EU regulations on fast-charging stations for e-trucks in long-distance transport, experts in Germany still see a lot of catching up to do. A research project led by the Karlsruhe-based Fraunhofer Institute for Systems and Innovation Research (ISI) has now come to the conclusion that at least 1000 public high-power charging points still need to be set up by 2030 - "and with faster market penetration of e-trucks in long-distance transport and longer downtimes, more like 2000 charging points", the researchers write in their report published on Thursday. The rules stipulate that in future there must be an appropriate charging infrastructure for e-trucks every 60 to 100 kilometers along the most important German freeways.

In the baseline scenario, the institute assumes that around 15 percent of all heavy goods vehicles will be electric in 2030, at most half of the charging processes will take place at public charging points and the batteries will be recharged after four and a half hours of driving during the statutory driving break of 45 minutes. Together with partners from industry and science, the Fraunhofer Institute has set up eight high-performance charging points for trucks along the A2 between Berlin and the Ruhr area in order to use them in real-life operation. The journeys of an e-truck fleet were simulated using the driving profiles of 2,400 diesel vehicles. This showed that a slow charging infrastructure on private property is sufficient for the majority of charging processes.

However, public charging stations for megawatt charging with over 350 kilowatts would be needed for intermediate charging in long-distance traffic. In view of the limited space along the highway, "areas next to the highway must also be used in any case", the report states. For more precise statements on the required charging infrastructure, the researchers recommend extensive surveys on the driving behaviour of trucks and a standardization of data on the power grid and the available connected load./rol/DP/zb