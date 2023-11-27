BONN (dpa-AFX) - In future, electricity grid operators will be allowed to temporarily restrict the power supply of new controllable heat pumps or charging stations if there is a risk of overloading the electricity grid. "A minimum output must always be available so that heat pumps can be operated and electric cars can continue to be charged," the Federal Network Agency announced in Bonn on Monday.

The distribution grid operators may reduce the supply to up to 4.2 kilowatts for the duration of the overload. "This means that heat pumps can continue to operate and electric cars can usually be recharged for 50 kilometers in two hours." Regular household electricity is not affected by this, the authority emphasized.

In return, the operators of controllable devices, such as households, will receive a reduction. Either as an annual flat rate for the grid fee or as a 60 percent reduction in the electricity working price for the respective devices. Those who opt for the flat rate can also opt for a time-variable grid fee from 2025. Consumers will then pay a lower grid fee when using electricity during periods of low grid utilization. In addition, grid operators will no longer be allowed to refuse to connect controllable consumption devices on the grounds of possible congestion.

New rules apply from January

The Federal Network Agency assumes that grid operators will only have to intervene in exceptional cases and without any significant loss of comfort. "Complete shutdowns of controllable consumption devices are no longer permitted," it said. The grid operators must also publish such control interventions on joint internet platforms. This would also make it clear to the general public if overload problems occur in individual grid areas and the grid operator needs to better equip its grid.

The new rules will apply from January. There are long-term transitional arrangements for existing plants that already have an agreement for control by the grid operator. Existing systems without such an agreement remain permanently exempt, but can participate voluntarily. Night storage heaters are not to be permanently covered by the new rules.

The majority of low-voltage grids are not yet designed for a rapid ramp-up of heat pumps and private charging systems, the authority explained. The grids would therefore have to be optimized, digitalized and expanded at a rapid pace. Where this grid optimization has not yet taken place, the regulations will ensure an acceleration of the transport and heating transition and guarantee security of supply in the low-voltage grid as well./tob/DP/mis