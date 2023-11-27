Uniper late on Sunday disclosed the payment it was ordered to make by the International Chamber of Commerce to an unnamed European energy company, only saying the affected long-term contract was concluded before its spin-off from E.ON in 2016 and had expired in 2022.
The 2017 annual report by the International Group of LNG Importers (GIIGNL) showed a 15-year contract under which Eni supplied Uniper with 0.65 million tonnes of LNG per annum between 2007 and 2022.
Uniper declined to comment. Eni was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9168 euros)
