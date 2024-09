NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies left its rating for Eon at "hold" with a price target of 10.50 euros after detailed annual figures. The energy group's net debt was lower than the market expected, analyst Ahmed Farman wrote in an initial assessment available Wednesday. The midpoint of the 2023 net profit target range is above the consensus estimate, he added./edh/la

