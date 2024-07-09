DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - North Rhine-Westphalia's Economics Minister Mona Neubaur has criticized the new power plant strategy of Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (both Greens) as inadequate. "It is a step in the right direction that an additional tender segment of two gigawatts is now planned for the conversion of existing power plants to hydrogen operation," Neubaur told the Rheinische Post newspaper. The slightly expanded scope of a total of 12.5 gigawatts of hydrogen-capable power plant capacity will still not be sufficient "to completely close the future coverage gap in the German electricity system".

The minister of the black-green state government in NRW also criticized the fact that only the key points of the planned mechanisms of the new strategy are available so far. The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs must present concrete regulatory proposals in the short term, she said. "Time is pressing for the implementation of an effective power plant strategy - especially in view of the planned coal phase-out," the politician told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

As part of the growth package anchored in the 2025 budget, the German government has also cleared the way for a strategy to build new gas-fired power plants. According to this, a total of 12.5 gigawatts of power plant capacity and 500 megawatts of long-term storage facilities are to be put out to tender. In February, there was still talk of 10 gigawatts of power plant capacity when the key points were presented.

New gas-fired power plants, which will later be operated with hydrogen, are to be available in future as a backup for electricity generation from renewable energies from wind and sun - in times of "dark doldrums" when there is no wind and no sun./lic/DP/zb