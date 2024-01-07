BERLIN/ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - If the local power grid threatens to collapse, grid operators will in future be able to reduce the power consumption of heat pumps and private charging stations. The Federal Network Agency published rules for such emergencies at the end of November. According to these rules, all controllable consumption devices that go into operation from the start of 2024 must allow their output to be temporarily limited and be able to be remotely controlled accordingly. In return, owners will benefit from reduced grid charges. But what does this look like in practice? Are there any of the 866 grid operators who have already been able to dim their electricity consumption?

The energy industry association BDEW is not yet aware of any distribution grid operator that is already dimming. "However, this does not mean that existing systems are not still controlled according to the old regulation," emphasizes the German Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW). This is because grid operators have been intervening in customers' electricity purchases on a voluntary basis for a long time. According to the Federal Network Agency, consumers granted grid operators nationwide access to over 1.8 million systems in 2022, mostly night storage heaters (58%) and heat pumps (39%).

Grid operators may throttle - household electricity not affected

According to the new rules, distribution grid operators are allowed to throttle the electricity consumption of new appliances to up to 4.2 kilowatts for the duration of the overload. "This means that heat pumps can continue to operate and electric cars can generally be recharged for a distance of 50 kilometers in two hours," explains the Federal Network Agency. Regular household electricity is not affected by this. In return, the operators of controllable devices, such as households, will receive a discount.

The new rules also stipulate that the grid operator may no longer refuse or delay the connection of new heat pumps or private charging devices on the grounds of a possible local grid overload. If bottlenecks occur, the grid must be expanded. In the event of a bottleneck, grid operators are also not allowed to simply control and dim the systems on suspicion, but must first determine the exact grid load based on real-time measured values.

The new rules have applied to new systems since January. There are long-term transitional regulations for existing systems that already have an agreement for control by the grid operator. Existing systems without such an agreement remain permanently exempt, but can participate voluntarily. Night storage heaters will not be permanently covered by the new rules.

Grid-oriented control requires smart meters

The rules are one thing, the demand is another: A great deal of effort is required before so-called grid-oriented control becomes possible. "The basis for this is the determination of the grid status, taking into account grid models and calculations, as well as appropriate metering, control and communication technology at the customer's premises," explains the municipal utilities association VKU. At the customer connection, such a control system requires an intelligent metering system, also known as a smart meter, with a control box. The VKU also does not believe that distribution network operators are currently already using grid-oriented control on a large scale outside of pilot projects. The reason for this is that there are still no certified control boxes for the systems.

The BDEW assumes that distribution grid operators will only install new control technology when there is actually a need for it on the grid side. According to BDEW, it therefore remains to be seen when the first distribution grid operators will intervene with dimming. This depends, among other things, on the intensity of the ramp-up of controllable consumption devices such as heat pumps and wallboxes as well as the expansion of the grid.

BDEW expects standardization of control technology

According to BDEW, there will be a standardization of control technology. Proposals for this are to be presented by January 2025 at the latest. "Only then will control devices be ready for the market." BDEW assumes that grid operators will initially work with a transitional technology if necessary.

Grid operators have until the end of 2028 to install the new technology. "From 2029, emergency measures may only be taken on the basis of real-time data that the grid operator receives from smart metering systems at the customer's premises," emphasizes a spokesperson from Germany's largest distribution grid operator Eon. Eon currently installs around 5,000 intelligent grid stations and 300,000 smart meters every year. "These help us to reliably identify emerging bottlenecks in local grids."

According to Netze BW, the smart meter control units required for grid-oriented control are not yet available. The nationwide introduction of this technology has not yet taken place due to strict data protection regulations. It will therefore not be possible to carry out active grid control in 2024, explained Technical Managing Director Martin Konermann. "We are keeping a close eye on developments in countries such as France, Italy and the Netherlands, where the implementation of smart meters is progressing successfully." The aim remains to create the technical and legal basis to enable efficient grid control in the near future. Netze BW is Germany's third-largest distribution grid operator.

Eon: Bottlenecks in low voltage "extremely rare"

Eon emphasizes that the new regulations are an emergency instrument. "Our aim is always to limit control interventions by the grid operators to the minimum," said the Eon spokesperson. "Bottlenecks in the low-voltage grid are extremely rare and we only expect control interventions - if at all - in absolutely exceptional cases."

The operator EWE Netz also wants to adapt its electricity grid to the ramp-up of e-mobility and heat pumps "as quickly as possible". One of the prerequisites for full control is that the grid operator determines its grid status and congestion analyses on the basis of new digital specifications, explained a company spokesperson. The Federal Network Agency had initially only defined key points for digitization. Many procedural aspects are still open./tob/DP/he