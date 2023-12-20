BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - According to a new projection, energy consumption in Germany will fall to its lowest level since reunification in 2023. In its latest forecast, the Working Group on Energy Balances (AG Energiebilanzen) expects a decrease of 7.9 percent to 10,791 petajoules (2,998 terawatt hours). This means that the consumption of so-called primary energies in Germany is more than a quarter below the previous high of 1990, as the AG announced in Berlin on Wednesday. Experts had already predicted energy consumption on this scale at the beginning of November.

To put this into perspective: according to the Federal Network Agency, 484 terawatt hours of electricity and 847 terawatt hours of natural gas were consumed in Germany in 2022. One terawatt hour is one billion kilowatt hours.

The main reason for the decrease was the decline in economic output. "Energy-intensive industries in particular recorded declines in production, which had a noticeable impact on energy consumption," it said. The persistently high energy price level had a significant influence on the reduction in energy consumption. "Although import prices for the most important import energies fell noticeably over the course of the year, prices are still significantly higher than in 2021."

The slightly warmer weather compared to the previous year only had a weak effect on reducing consumption. The only consumption-increasing effect in 2023 came from demographic developments: "The influx of 1.35 million people increased the total population to just under 85.5 million people."

Mineral oil continues to account for the largest share of the energy mix at 35.9% (previous year: 35.0%). Natural gas follows with 24.5 percent (23.6). At 19.6% in 2023 (2022: 17.7%), renewable energies were ahead of coal: hard coal accounted for 8.7% and lignite for 8.5%. In 2022, coal still had a combined share of 19.6 percent. Nuclear energy only accounted for 0.7 percent due to the nuclear phase-out in spring. The remaining 2.1 percent includes electricity imports, which exceeded exports in 2023./tob/DP/mis