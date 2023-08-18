MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has categorically rejected any calls for the construction of new nuclear power plants. He said that anyone calling for this was ignoring the construction time of 15 years, the costs of 15 to 20 billion euros and a completion "somehow at the end of the 30s with electricity prices that are double to triple what we have to pay with renewable energies, which we will have long since expanded across the country by then," the SPD politician said Friday at an SPD election campaign event on Munich's Marienplatz.

Among others, the CDU/CSU, the AfD, but also the FDP, which is co-governing in the federal government, demand a longer use of nuclear energy and had spoken out in favor of a continued operation of the old reactors in the course of the nuclear phase-out this spring. Bavaria's Minister President Markus Soder (CSU) had also announced that he wanted to build a new reactor in Bavaria for research into nuclear fusion.

Scholz also blamed the slow expansion of power lines in Bavaria for the high electricity prices. "And if it were the case that the major power lines from the north and east of Germany had already been built to the southwest, we would already have lower electricity prices now. Warm regards to the Bavarian government."

Scholz criticized that the Bavarian state government had fought with all its might against the rapid expansion of the power lines. "And we are now putting all our efforts into making sure that they are built more quickly after all. Because that helps here in Bavaria. That helps in Baden-Württemberg. That helps in Hesse very quickly if we do that."

But because the lines are not currently available, he said, a lot of money now has to be spent in Germany to fire up gas-fired power plants in southern Germany. Only with an expansion of renewable energies could prices also fall, Scholz said./had/DP/stw