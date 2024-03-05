SCHWERIN/BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Minister President Manuela Schwesig (SPD) expects the meeting between the heads of the state governments and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to bring progress both in asylum policy and in the struggle to revive the economy in Germany. "The federal and state governments have a common interest in boosting the economy. It is also about the future of Germany as a business location and securing jobs," emphasized the SPD politician on Tuesday in Schwerin. The aim of Wednesday's meeting was a joint motion in which all federal states would speak out in favor of reducing bureaucracy and increasing efforts to secure skilled workers.

Plans by the "traffic light" government to overcome the stagnation in the German economy with a Growth Opportunities Act have so far failed due to resistance from the CDU/CSU parties in the Bundesrat. Talks in the mediation committee of the state chambers and the Bundestag were unable to end the blockade at the end of February.

Another point of contention among the federal states is the structure of grid fees, which are in some cases considerably higher in the east and north of Germany than in the south or west due to the more rapid progress in wind power use there, thus reducing acceptance of the energy transition.

"We need a fairer distribution of grid fees in the short term. It is unacceptable that regions like Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, which are leading the way in the expansion of renewable energies, have to pay higher electricity prices. This is an additional burden for the economy and for citizens. We finally need a balance," warned Schwesig.

It was only on Friday that the Federal Network Agency presented plans for the expansion of the electricity transmission grid. Among other things, this is intended to connect high-performance wind farms at sea and transport electricity to large consumers in the south and west. The agency put the cost of the planned expansion measures up to 2045 at around 320 billion euros.

Further high investments are also required in the regional grids. As a rule, all costs are passed on to all electricity consumers via the grid fees. Schwesig referred to Lower Saxony's proposal to finance the expansion of the grids as public infrastructure from the federal budget in the long term, thereby easing the burden on electricity prices./fp/DP/zb