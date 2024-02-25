BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - According to an expert analysis, prices for heating, electricity and fuel are currently around 41 percent higher than the pre-crisis level at the beginning of 2021. For the calculation, the comparison portal Verivox used a three-person model household with an annual heating requirement of 20,000 kilowatt hours (kWh), an electricity consumption of 4,000 kWh and an annual driving distance of 13,300 kilometers as a basis. This average household currently has to spend €1534 more on energy than in February 2021, as reported by the Funke media group, which was provided with the analysis.

Electricity, fuel and heating currently cost the average household €5306 per year. In February 2021, it was 3772 euros for the same amount of energy. The increase is 41 percent. The sharp rise in energy prices began in 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic, caused by bottlenecks on the oil, gas and electricity markets. In Germany, energy prices rose rapidly from fall 2021. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the trend continued to gather pace. The German government tried to help consumers with a temporary fuel discount, gas and electricity price brakes and an energy flat rate, among other things.

In view of the continuing high price level, the Federation of German Consumer Organizations advises consumers to switch providers. "As many new contracts for electricity and gas are currently cheaper, consumers should check whether they can switch to a good and cheaper provider," said its director Ramona Pop to the Funke media group. However, it is important to check carefully whether the provider is also reputable./brd/DP/jha