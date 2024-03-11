By David Sachs

Tesla's factory outside of Berlin could regain electricity Monday after a suspected arson attack cut power last week.

Local utility company E.Dis, a subsidiary of E.ON, said late Sunday that the grid powering the American carmaker's plant in Gruenheide, Germany, could be fixed by Monday evening.

Tesla halted production last Tuesday after a fire at a nearby high-voltage pylon cut power to its plant, which produces the Model Y.

Police last week said that an activist group known as Vulkangruppe, or Volcano Group, claimed responsibility. Since 2019, the plant has faced opposition from activists citing the site's proximity to protected water zones and conservation areas.

