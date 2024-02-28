BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - According to the European wind energy association WindEurope, administrative hurdles are holding back the expansion of wind power in Germany. It is well known that the transport infrastructure in Germany is inadequate, WindEurope boss Giles Dickson told the German Press Agency. But there is another problem in Germany, namely the permits for the transportation of wind turbines. "It's a total mess." This is also a problem in other countries, said Dickson. "But nowhere is it as bad as in Germany."

In order to transport a rotor blade through Germany, for example, various permits are required from the respective federal states. The police escort for special transports also has to be changed after crossing the national border.

According to WindEurope's annual report published on Wednesday, wind farms with a total capacity of 16.2 gigawatts were installed in the EU last year. This is more than ever before in one year (previous year: 16.1 gigawatts). According to the report, 82 percent of this (13.3 gigawatts) was built on land. At 3.9 gigawatts, the majority of this was built in Germany - 92 percent on land. By comparison, large coal-fired power plants such as Datteln 4 have a capacity of just over one gigawatt.

Despite the record figure, the expansion is not sufficient, according to the association. In order to achieve its energy and climate targets by 2030, the EU would have to build an average of 33 gigawatts per year. Renewable energies should account for 42.5 percent of total energy consumption in the EU by 2030. In order to achieve this target, wind power must be significantly expanded in the community of states.

According to the EU Commission, capacities must be more than doubled: More than 500 gigawatts of installed capacity are needed by 2030, WindEurope calculates that 425 gigawatts will be required. According to the association, 220 gigawatts were installed at the end of 2023.

However, the biggest concern at the moment is the expansion of the grids, said Dickson. "It's not progressing fast enough." However, it is very good that the EU has recognized this and has drawn up an ambitious action plan for new grids. At the end of November, the EU Commission presented measures to expand and further develop the electricity infrastructure./rdz/DP/zb