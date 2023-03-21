Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. EonX Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EONX   CA29415K1030

EONX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(EONX)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  03:12:39 2023-03-17 pm EDT
0.1200 CAD    0.00%
01:31aEonx Technologies : Launches Symbion Elite Rewards Loyalty & Payments Platform
PU
03/07EonX Technologies Inc. Appoints Pavel Zagaria to the Board
CI
01/09Eonx Secures Loan Facility to Repay Short Term Facilities and Extend Its Working Capital for International Expansion
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EonX Technologies : Launches Symbion Elite Rewards Loyalty & Payments Platform

03/21/2023 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
March 20, 2023 - EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX)

EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") EonX is pleased to announce its partnership with Symbion to launch its new Symbion Elite Rewards payments and loyalty platform.

Symbion is a national wholesaler of healthcare services and products with over 3,800 pharmacy customers across Australia.

The new Symbion Elite Rewards program will enable wholesale pharmacy customers* to earn points and access rewards simply by paying their Symbion statements via the Symbion Elite Rewards platform.

Customers can earn up to one 'Symbion Elite Reward Point' for every dollar on bill payments made through the Symbion Elite Rewards platform, which is operated and powered by EonX.

The Symbion Elite Rewards platform will process American Express, VISA and Mastercard credit and debit cards, BPAY and Direct Debit.

Symbion Elite Rewards Points which are accumulated on the platform can be used to pay future bills, redeemed for rewards with leading retail brands, or transferred to participating airline partners for domestic and international flights, upgrades and more.

EonX President & Group CEO, Andrew Kallen, said "We are proud to be partnering with Symbion on delivering this truly unique platform that combines payments and loyalty for Symbion customers. This platform could redefine the way customers engage and transact, whilst adding inherent value and strengthening customer loyalty".

* Customers must use Symbion as their primary wholesaler.

About EonX

EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of eWallet, Payments & Loyalty platforms which enable business and consumers to better engage and transact in today's digital world.

On behalf of the board of directors of EonX Technologies Inc. "Andrew Kallen" Andrew Kallen, CEO

For more information about EonX, contact: Andrew Kallen Chief Executive Officer EONX Technologies Inc.

Telephone: +18036767776 Email: investors@eonx.com Website: www.eonx.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Attachments

Disclaimer

EonX Technologies Inc. published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 05:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EONX TECHNOLOGIES INC.
01:31aEonx Technologies : Launches Symbion Elite Rewards Loyalty & Payments Platform
PU
03/07EonX Technologies Inc. Appoints Pavel Zagaria to the Board
CI
01/09Eonx Secures Loan Facility to Repay Short Term Facilities and Extend Its Working Capita..
AQ
2022EonX Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 3..
CI
2022EonX Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022EonX Technologies Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2022Eonx Technologies Inc. Secures Loan Facility to Expand Its International Footprint
CI
2022EonX Technologies Inc. Signs Agreement with Mastercard Asia Pacific Pte Ltd to Support ..
CI
2022EonX Technologies Inc Signs the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners
CI
2022Eonx Technologies INC - Signs Two Year Agreement with Mastercard Loyalty Solutions in A..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8,17 M 5,47 M 5,47 M
Net income 2022 -7,44 M -4,98 M -4,98 M
Net Debt 2022 6,73 M 4,51 M 4,51 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,98 M 3,35 M 3,34 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,28x
EV / Sales 2022 4,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,9%
Chart EONX TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
EonX Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Kallen President, Group CEO & Director
John M. Dinan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Anooshirvan Manzoori Chairman
Pavel Zagaria Chief Technology Officer
Justin Adam Hanka Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EONX TECHNOLOGIES INC.-40.00%3
INTUIT INC.5.81%116 059
ADYEN N.V.8.86%45 748
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-24.02%30 568
WORLDLINE3.70%11 399
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.42.38%10 338