    EOSE   US29415C1018

EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

(EOSE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
1.390 USD   -2.80%
Eos Energy Enterprises Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

10/25/2022 | 08:16am EDT
EDISON, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the U.S. market closes on November 7, 2022. A conference call to discuss its results will take place the following morning on November 8 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://investors.eose.com. To access the call by phone, please register in advance using this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details via email upon registration. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Eos’s investor relations website for a limited time. The webcast replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET November 8, 2022, and can be accessed by visiting https://investors.eose.com/events-and-presentations.

About Eos
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, commercial, and residential customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

ContactsInvestors: ir@eose.com
Media: media@eose.com


© GlobeNewswire 2022
