  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOSE   US29415C1018

EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

(EOSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/31 03:27:51 pm EDT
1.415 USD   -5.67%
EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
INSIDER BUY : Eos Energy Enterprises
MT
B. Riley Lowers Eos Energy Enterprises' Price Target to $7 from $13, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/31/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
EDISON, N.J., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences.

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. A live webcast for each event can be accessed on Eos's investor relations website at https://investors.eose.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available via the same link shortly following the event.

About Eos
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, commercial, and residential customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

ContactsInvestors: ir@eose.com
Media:      media@eose.com

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 50,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -137 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 87,8 M 87,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 251
Free-Float 86,6%
Managers and Directors
Joe Mastrangelo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randall Banks Gonzales Chief Financial Officer
Russell M. Stidolph Chairman
Francis Richey Director-Research & Development
Carlos Restrepo Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.-80.05%88
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-31.67%140 594
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%83 180
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-33.11%22 533
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-2.32%9 037
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-31.30%8 799