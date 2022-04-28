Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOSE   US29415C1018

EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

(EOSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/28 04:49:35 pm EDT
2.350 USD   +9.30%
04:43pEos Energy Enterprises Secures $200 million Financing Commitment
GL
04/19Eos Energy Enterprises Clarifies Details Regarding 8-K Filing
GL
04/13EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eos Energy Enterprises Secures $200 million Financing Commitment

04/28/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EDISON, N.J., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos"), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced that it has entered into a $200 million common stock standby equity purchase agreement (the “SEPA”) with an affiliate of financing partner Yorkville Advisors (“Yorkville”). The purchase agreement gives Eos the right, but not the obligation, to sell up to $200 million of common equity to an affiliate of Yorkville at the time of Eos’s choosing during the two-year term of the agreement.

“We are seeing rapid demand growth in stationary energy storage which requires additional capital to further expand manufacturing capacity and product development,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer of Eos. “This financing commitment is a key enabler to continue our positive growth trajectory and we’re thrilled to partner with Yorkville at this crucial point in Eos’ journey.”

The shares will be issued to the investor at a discounted price of 97.0% of the 3-day volume-weighted average price following notification by the Company to the investor to draw upon the facility. In addition, the SEPA allows for pre-advance loans in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $50 million per loan, pursuant to a promissory note which is subject to the mutual consent of the parties.

Mark Angelo, Yorkville’s President and Founder stated, “We are excited to work with the management team at Eos and to have a front row seat as the world continues its transition to cleaner energy.”

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable-and manufactured in the U.S-it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, commercial, and residential customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

Contacts   Investors:  ir@eose.com 
   Media:  media@eose.com 
     

Disclaimer

The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy shares of the Eos common stock, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of the shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect," "intend," "plan," "should," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; our ability to forecast trends accurately; our ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness; our ability to raise financing in the future; our ability to develop efficient manufacturing processes to scale and to forecast related costs and efficiencies accurately; fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; competition from existing or new competitors; the failure to convert firm order backlog to revenue; risks associated with security breaches in our information technology systems; risks related to legal proceedings or claims; risks associated with evolving energy policies in the United States and other countries and the potential costs of regulatory compliance; risks associated with changes to U.S. trade environment; risks resulting from the impact of global pandemics, including the novel coronavirus, Covid-19; and risks related to adverse changes in general economic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


All news about EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.
04:43pEos Energy Enterprises Secures $200 million Financing Commitment
GL
04/19Eos Energy Enterprises Clarifies Details Regarding 8-K Filing
GL
04/13EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial State..
AQ
04/05EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
03/22Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises With Neutral Rating
MT
03/09Eos Energy Enterprises Secures Record-Breaking Order from Bridgelink Commodities, LLC
AQ
03/09Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Secures Order from Bridgelink Commodities, LLC
CI
02/28B. Riley Lowers Eos Energy Enterprises' Price Target to $13 from $14 to Reflect Lower E..
MT
02/25EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
02/25TRANSCRIPT : Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 25, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 50,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -116 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,03x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 116 M 116 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 251
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,15 $
Average target price 12,25 $
Spread / Average Target 470%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joe Mastrangelo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randall Banks Gonzales Chief Financial Officer
Russell M. Stidolph Chairman
Francis Richey Director-Research & Development
Carlos Restrepo Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.-71.41%116
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-34.10%144 617
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%77 031
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-46.82%17 452
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-9.84%8 090
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-50.63%6 407