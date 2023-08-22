SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on October 2, 2023 in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE).

Investors, who purchased shares in excess of $100,000 of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) between May 9, 2022, and July 27, 2023, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 02, 2023. Those NASDAQ: EOSE investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 01, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an NASDAQ: EOSE investor against Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. over alleged Violations of Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Bridgelink Commodities, LLC ("Bridgelink") is connected to a group whose assets were seized by a creditor and sold in an auction, that, as such, Bridgelink's commitment and ability to purchase Eos products was not as secure as Eos had led investors to believe, that, as such, Eos's backlog was overstated, that such overstatement negatively impacts Eos's ability to secure a loan from the Department of Energy, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

