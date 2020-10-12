Log in
EOS imaging: First EOSedgeTM Installation in Australia

10/12/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

Macquarie University Hospital is the first Australian hospital to image patients with EOSedge

Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI - PEA-PME eligible), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, announces the first EOSedge™ system installation in Australia at Macquarie University Hospital.
Australia has 23 EOS systems installed, making this the first installation in the country of its new EOSedge system.

Opened in 2010, Macquarie University Hospital offers a new era in Australian healthcare and is recognized worldwide for research, teaching and a focus on excellent patient care.

“The safety and comfort of our patients is at the center of everything we do. We are constantly seeking the most advanced technologies in order to provide innovative and outstanding treatment. EOSedge is the right choice to support our clinicians and it fits with our strategy of delivering exceptional care at all stages, such as diagnosis, treatment planning and follow-up.” says Walter Kmet, CEO of Macquarie University hospital.

In line with the Company’s dedication to informed diagnostic imaging, EOSedge captures low dose full body biplanar exams in a weight-bearing position, providing undistorted images and precise anatomical measurements of patients in functional positions to guide treatment. With a high-resolution photon counting detector, EOSedge is the first general X-ray system offering this detection technology worldwide. The EOSedge system’s open cabin design, which includes a motorized patient platform, provides a large field of view that supports technologists with patient positioning, while also providing patients with a comfortable experience.

Mike Lobinsky, CEO of EOS imaging, comments: “EOS imaging continues to forge partnerships with leading institutions around the world and we are proud to see Macquarie University Hospital implement EOSedge in their facility. This first installation in Australia reveals the speed and scale of our global commercial introduction. After Europe and North America, Australia leads the expansion of EOSedge into the Asia-Pacific region”.

ABOUT EOS imaging

EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing imaging, rapid 3D modeling of EOS patient X-ray images, web-based patient-specific surgical planning, and integration of surgical plan into the operating room, that collectively bridge the entire spectrum of care from imaging to post-operative assessment capabilities for orthopedic surgery. With a primary focus on hips, knees, and spine, EOS imaging is targeting a $2 billion annual market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 350 system installations in more than 40 countries generating more than 1 million patient exams annually. EOS imaging has 23 EOS systems installed in Australia and is represented by Surgicom Pty Ltd in Australia and New Zealand.
EOS imaging has corporate locations in U.S., France, Canada, Germany, and Singapore, and has more than 165 employees.

For additional information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN: FR0011191766 - Ticker: EOSI


