  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. EOS Russia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOS   SE0002016261

EOS RUSSIA

(EOS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 05/06 11:04:22 am
13 SEK   -0.76%
03:32aEOS RUSSIA  : net asset value and buyback report
PU
05/04EOS RUSSIA  : net asset value and buyback report
PU
04/30EOS RUSSIA  : net asset value and buyback report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EOS Russia : net asset value and buyback report

05/07/2021 | 03:32am EDT
7/5/2021

Date: 7 May 2021

Time: 09:05 CET
Synthetic NAV/share*: 19.22 SEK

Total amount of outstanding shares: 34,354,325
Synthetically repurchased shares: 949,214

Shares bought back previous trading day

Number of shares: 1,536
Average Price: 13.00 SEK

*Calculated using the bid price on Micex and assuming all repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Disclaimer

EOS Russia AB published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 07:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 -143 M -17,0 M -17,0 M
Net income 2020 -155 M -18,4 M -18,4 M
Net cash 2020 654 M 77,6 M 77,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 447 M 52,9 M 53,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,70x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart EOS RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
EOS Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ulf-Henrik Svensson Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Juha Remes Chairman
Christopher Granville Independent Director
Johan Elmquist Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EOS RUSSIA-7.47%53
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.07%144 715
ENEL S.P.A.0.16%101 110
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.08%86 371
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.52%76 429
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.54%69 287