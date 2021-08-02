EOS Russia : net asset value and buyback report

2/8/2021
Date: 2 August 2021
Time: 09:05 CET
Synthetic NAV/share*: 19.27 SEK
Total amount of outstanding shares: 33,403,586
Synthetically repurchased shares: 201,529
Shares bought back previous trading day
Number of shares: 1,085
Average Price: 13.9916 SEK
*Calculated using the bid price on Micex and assuming all repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Disclaimer
EOS Russia AB published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 07:31:03 UTC.