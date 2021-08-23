EOS Russia : net asset value and buyback report

23/8/2021
Date: 23 August 2021
Time: 09:05 CET
Synthetic NAV/share*: 19.22 SEK
Total amount of outstanding shares: 33,403,586
Synthetically repurchased shares: 757,206
Shares bought back previous trading day
Number of shares: 7,430
Average Price: 14.10 SEK
*Calculated using the bid price on Micex and assuming all repurchased shares will be cancelled.
