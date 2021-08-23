Log in
    EOS   SE0002016261

EOS RUSSIA

(EOS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 08/23 03:59:28 am
14.1 SEK   +2.92%
EOS Russia : net asset value and buyback report

08/23/2021 | 04:04am EDT
23/8/2021

Date: 23 August 2021

Time: 09:05 CET
Synthetic NAV/share*: 19.22 SEK

Total amount of outstanding shares: 33,403,586
Synthetically repurchased shares: 757,206

Shares bought back previous trading day

Number of shares: 7,430
Average Price: 14.10 SEK

*Calculated using the bid price on Micex and assuming all repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Disclaimer

EOS Russia AB published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 08:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 -143 M -16,3 M -16,3 M
Net income 2020 -155 M -17,7 M -17,7 M
Net cash 2020 654 M 74,5 M 74,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 458 M 51,9 M 52,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,70x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ulf-Henrik Svensson Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Juha Remes Chairman
Christopher Granville Independent Director
Johan Elmquist Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EOS RUSSIA-2.49%52
NEXTERA ENERGY11.83%169 260
ENEL S.P.A.-3.32%94 982
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION17.09%82 481
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.03%77 624
SOUTHERN COMPANY9.59%71 280