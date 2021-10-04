Log in
    EOS   SE0002016261

EOS RUSSIA

(EOS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 10/04 04:35:28 am
15.7 SEK   -4.85%
05:02aEOS RUSSIA : net asset value and buyback report
PU
10/01EOS RUSSIA : net asset value and buyback report
PU
09/29EOS RUSSIA : net asset value and buyback report
PU
EOS Russia : net asset value and buyback report

10/04/2021 | 05:02am EDT
4/10/2021

Date: 4 October 2021

Time: 09:05 CET
Synthetic NAV/share*: 20.99 SEK

Total amount of outstanding shares: 33,403,586
Synthetically repurchased shares: 2,549,403

Shares bought back previous trading day

Number of shares: 0
Average Price: 0 SEK

*Calculated using the bid price on Micex and assuming all repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Disclaimer

EOS Russia AB published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 08:54:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 -143 M -16,4 M -16,4 M
Net income 2020 -155 M -17,8 M -17,8 M
Net cash 2020 654 M 74,8 M 74,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 551 M 62,9 M 63,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,70x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart EOS RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
EOS Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ulf-Henrik Svensson Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Juha Remes Chairman
Christopher Granville Independent Director
Johan Elmquist Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EOS RUSSIA17.44%63
NEXTERA ENERGY2.67%155 391
ENEL S.P.A.-18.69%79 270
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.54%75 749
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.52%65 382
IBERDROLA, S.A.-25.40%62 483