  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  EOS Russia
  News
  Summary
    EOS   SE0002016261

EOS RUSSIA

(EOS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 12/15 11:29:42 am
17.3 SEK   +1.76%
03:29aEOS RUSSIA : net asset value and buyback report
PU
12/13EOS RUSSIA : net asset value and buyback report
PU
12/10EOS RUSSIA : net asset value and buyback report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EOS Russia : net asset value and buyback report

12/16/2021 | 03:29am EST
16/12/2021

Date: 16 December 2021

Time: 09:05 CET
Synthetic NAV/share*: 20.54 SEK

Total amount of outstanding shares: 33,403,586
Synthetically repurchased shares: 3,274,473

Shares bought back previous trading day

Number of shares: 0
Average Price: 0 SEK

*Calculated using the bid price on Micex and assuming all repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Disclaimer

EOS Russia AB published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 08:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 -143 M -15,8 M -15,8 M
Net income 2020 -155 M -17,1 M -17,1 M
Net cash 2020 654 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 578 M 63,3 M 63,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,70x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart EOS RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
EOS Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ulf-Henrik Svensson Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Juha Remes Chairman
Christopher Granville Independent Director
Johan Elmquist Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EOS RUSSIA23.13%63
NEXTERA ENERGY19.25%180 517
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION13.39%79 873
ENEL S.P.A.-19.08%76 654
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.66%70 742
IBERDROLA, S.A.-16.39%68 041