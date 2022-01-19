EOS Russia : net asset value and buyback report

19/1/2022
Date: 19 January 2022
Time: 09:05 CET
Synthetic NAV/share*: 18.95 SEK
Total amount of outstanding shares: 33,403,586
Synthetically repurchased shares: 3,647,077
Shares bought back previous trading day
Number of shares: 6,000
Average Price: 15.90 SEK
*Calculated using the bid price on Micex and assuming all repurchased shares will be cancelled.
Disclaimer
EOS Russia AB published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 08:31:01 UTC.