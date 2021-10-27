Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. EOS Russia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOS   SE0002016261

EOS RUSSIA

(EOS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 10/27 03:00:01 am
18 SEK   +1.12%
03:38aEOS Russia's net asset value and buyback report
PU
10/25EOS RUSSIA : net asset value and buyback report
PU
10/22EOS RUSSIA : net asset value and buyback report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EOS Russia's net asset value and buyback report

10/27/2021 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

27/10/2021

Date: 27 October 2021

Time: 09:05 CET
Synthetic NAV/share*: 23.14 SEK

Total amount of outstanding shares: 33,403,586
Synthetically repurchased shares: 2,559,843

Shares bought back previous trading day

Number of shares: 55
Average Price: 17.80 SEK

*Calculated using the bid price on Micex and assuming all repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Disclaimer

EOS Russia AB published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 07:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EOS RUSSIA
03:38aEOS Russia's net asset value and buyback report
PU
10/25EOS RUSSIA : net asset value and buyback report
PU
10/22EOS RUSSIA : net asset value and buyback report
PU
10/20EOS RUSSIA : net asset value and buyback report
PU
10/18EOS RUSSIA : net asset value and buyback report
PU
10/14EOS RUSSIA : net asset value and buyback report
PU
10/12EOS RUSSIA : net asset value and buyback report
PU
10/08EOS RUSSIA : net asset value and buyback report
PU
10/06EOS RUSSIA : net asset value and buyback report
PU
10/04EOS RUSSIA : net asset value and buyback report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 -143 M -16,7 M -16,7 M
Net income 2020 -155 M -18,0 M -18,0 M
Net cash 2020 654 M 76,0 M 76,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 595 M 69,0 M 69,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,70x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart EOS RUSSIA
Duration : Period :
EOS Russia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ulf-Henrik Svensson Chief Executive Officer
Seppo Juha Remes Chairman
Christopher Granville Independent Director
Johan Elmquist Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EOS RUSSIA26.69%69
NEXTERA ENERGY10.78%167 704
ENEL S.P.A.-13.67%84 181
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.32%79 465
IBERDROLA, S.A.-15.50%70 781
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.25%67 002