EP Global Opportunities Trust plc    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/12 11:35:22 am
257 GBX   +0.39%
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PU
11:31aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
10:25aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
EP Global Opportunities Trust : Blocklisting - Interim Review

10/12/2020 | 11:31am EDT

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:  12 October 2020

Name of applicant: EP Global Opportunities Trust plc
Name of scheme: N/A
Period of return: From: 12 April 2020 To: 12 October 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 745,830 Ordinary 1 pence shares
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 745,830 Ordinary 1 pence shares

   

Name of contact: Kenneth J. Greig
Telephone number of contact: 0131 270 3800

      LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58


© PRNewswire 2020
