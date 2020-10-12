EP Global Opportunities Trust : Blocklisting - Interim Review

Balance under scheme(s) not yet
The amount by which the block
Blocklisting - Interim Review
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 12 October 2020
Name of applicant:
Name of scheme:
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
Plus:
scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Equals:
issued/allotted at end of period:
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc
N/A
12 April 2020 To: 12 October 2020
745,830 Ordinary 1 pence shares
Nil
Nil
745,830 Ordinary 1 pence shares
|
Name of contact:
|
|
Kenneth J. Greig
|
Telephone number
|
of contact:
|
0131 270 3800
|
LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
|
