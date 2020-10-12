Log in
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/12 11:35:22 am
257 GBX   +0.39%
11:34aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PU
11:31aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
10:25aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
EP Global Opportunities Trust : Blocklisting - Interim Review

10/12/2020 | 11:34am EDT
Balance under scheme(s) not yet
The amount by which the block

Blocklisting - Interim Review

Released : 12 Oct 2020 16:30

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 12 October 2020

Name of applicant:

Name of scheme:

Period of return:

From:

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

Plus:

scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Equals:

issued/allotted at end of period:

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc

N/A

12 April 2020 To: 12 October 2020

745,830 Ordinary 1 pence shares

Nil

Nil

745,830 Ordinary 1 pence shares

Name of contact:

Kenneth J. Greig

Telephone number

of contact:

0131 270 3800

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 15:34:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 9,77 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net income 2019 7,63 M 9,97 M 9,97 M
Net cash 2019 10,9 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
Yield 2019 1,94%
Capitalization 101 M 131 M 132 M
EV / Sales 2018 -12,3x
EV / Sales 2019 11,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,2%
NameTitle
Theodore Tulloch Chairman
David Ian Hough Independent Non-Executive Director
David Thomas McLeod Ross Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas Michael Walker Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth John Greig Secretary
