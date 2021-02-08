EP Global Opportunities Trust : Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
Released : 08 Feb 2021 07:00
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")
Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
The Company confirms that it entered into a closed period on 7 February 2021 (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the year ended 31 December 2020.
The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.
8 February 2021
LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 07:06:03 UTC.