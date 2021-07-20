Log in
    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
EP Global Opportunities Trust : Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

07/20/2021 | 02:14am EDT
Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Released : 20 Jul 2021 07:00

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company confirms that it has entered into a closed period on 20 July 2021 (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the half year ended 30 June 2021.

The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

20 July 2021

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF

Disclaimer

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 06:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
