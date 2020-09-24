EP Global Opportunities Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)
Released : 24 Sep 2020 15:30
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 23 September 2020 was 291.4p including estimated current period revenue and 287.6p excluding current period revenue.
This is based on 39,437,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 25,071,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.
24 September 2020
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
